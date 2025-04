For more than 150 years, UBS (or Bank in Winterthur, as it was once known) has called Switzerland home. But could the world’s pre-eminent wealth manager soon be upping sticks and leaving the Confoederatio Helvetica? Possibly, according to a Bloomberg News report, which claims that the bank is examining potential relocation of its HQ if Swiss regulators persist with demands…

