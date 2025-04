BNP Paribas Wealth Management has hired a market head for Southeast Asia in Singapore, Asian Private Banker understands. Sean Tay will join the French bank in the second half of the year, reporting to Garth Bregman, head of wealth management Singapore and Southeast Asia, multiple people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Tay’s appointment follows the departure of Alison…

