“You can’t cheat in this market”: Why Pictet AM doesn’t chase beta in China

Amid an evolving macro landscape in the region, Pictet Asset Management believes its Asia special situations fund avoids falling into the trap of chasing beta in China. The fund, Pictet Total Return (TR) Lotus, is a special situations strategy that seeks to capture a distinctive opportunity in Asia, including short to medium-term corporate catalysts, longer-term secular trends such as China’s…
Related News
“Asia US dollar bond market worse than GFC”: SC Lowy
21 August 2023
Former Pictet WM SEA market leader resurfaces at new MFO
5 July 2023
Exclusive
ESG 2.0: Investing in China’s sustainable future: Pictet AM
5 July 2023
Exclusive
Pictet WM SEA market leader departs
27 June 2023
Exclusive
It’s about time in the market, not timing the market: Julius Baer’s Yves Bonzon
19 June 2023
How Fidelity plans to crack mainland China’s US$4 trillion fund market
7 June 2023
How a US$400bn investor captures local alpha in China’s wealth market
24 April 2023
Neuberger Berman looks to crack China wealth market with first fund launch
22 March 2023
Long-term strategy underpins Pictet’s China ESG fund
27 February 2023
ESG 2.0 – Energy transition the investment theme for 2023 and beyond: Pictet
22 February 2023
China’s growth story stays despite short-term pain: Pictet, Morgan Stanley
10 January 2023
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – The themes shaping Pictet’s product shelf
23 November 2022