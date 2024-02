Janus Henderson Investors has appointed a new portfolio manager and head of Greater China equities, the asset manager with US$335 billion in AUM announced on Wednesday. In her new role, Victoria Mio will manage client portfolios and provide insights on China’s markets for the London-headquartered investment group. Having assumed the role on 13 February, Mio is based in Singapore and…

