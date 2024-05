Standard Chartered’s wealth and retail banking unit (WRB) recorded strong momentum in 1Q24 backed by positive net new money (NNM) flows. Previously known as consumer, private, and business banking (CPBB), Standard Chartered restructured its wealth management and consumer banking unit as WRB in April. It renamed its wealth management unit (which includes affluent and private banking) to “wealth solutions.” For…

