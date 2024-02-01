Text size

Deutsche Bank PB, Citi PB post disappointing FY23 earnings

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 2 February 2024

Leading private banks in the US and Europe have, with a few notable exceptions, reported relatively weak earnings for FY23. While not quite the annus horribilis of 2022, behind the weaker-than-expected earnings is a nevertheless difficult year for private banks. Globally, markets were impacted by high inflation, quantitative tightening, geopolitical uncertainty, wars in Europe and the Middle East, and China’s stuttering…

