Exclusive
Text size

The biggest Hong Kong, Singapore private bank hires of 2023

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 19 January 2024

From the reshuffling of leadership roles across the private banking industry to wholesale changes in the competitive landscape, 2023 was characterised by heavyweight hirings in Asia Pacific. The Credit Suisse-UBS merger resulted in many of the former’s bankers jumping ship, creating some of the most impactful appointments of the year. From long-time Credit Suisse heavyweight Jin Yee Young joining UBS via Deutsche Bank…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News