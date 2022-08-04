Exclusive
As China property woes mount, U/HNWIs hunt for new sources of yield

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 4 August 2022

China’s ongoing real estate crisis may enhance the appeal of actively managed ETFs and Chinese tech stocks, according to Aleksey Mironenko. The global head of investment solutions at Leo Wealth does not consider clients to be in a more “risk off” mode of late. “In fact, many are asking where the opportunities for investment lie, now that there has been…

