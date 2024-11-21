Text size

Blackstone launches alts education scheme for PWMA Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 21 November 2024

Blackstone has partnered with Hong Kong’s Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA) to launch an educational programme on private markets investing in the city. As the world’s largest alternative asset manager, Blackstone will share its expertise and insights with Hong Kong’s wealth management professionals. Ed Huang, head of Asia Pacific for Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions (PWS), will also be joining the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News