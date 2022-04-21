This week: Southeast Asia has strong earnings growth outlook: HSBC GPB; Chinese equities offer more upside potential than downside risk: Deutsche Bank IPB; Focus on high-visibility and high-quality earnings streams: UBP Southeast Asia has strong earnings growth outlook: HSBC GPB HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has been betting on Southeast Asia, believing that the region will outperform its global peers…
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Reopening to boost Southeast Asia earnings: James Cheo of HSBC GPB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 21 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
HSBC GPB rolls out first metaverse DPM for Asia clients
6 April 2022
HSBC GPB creates Asia Pacific head of investment counsellors role
23 March 2022
Julius Baer adds Southeast Asia team lead from UOB Private Bank
16 February 2022
Julius Baer Southeast Asia veteran heading back to Zurich
7 February 2022
CIO Weekly – High-tech manufacturing will be a growth engine for China: Patrick Ho of HSBC GPB
20 January 2022
UOB appoints regional head for Southeast Asia
20 December 2021
CIO Weekly – Earnings growth to decelerate in 2022 and beyond for North Asia markets: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley
16 December 2021
Exclusive
Global Indians boost investments in homeland to fuel recovery from COVID-19: HSBC
25 November 2021
HSBC PB appoints new credit advisory head for South Asia
9 November 2021
CIO Weekly – Regulatory ambiguity raises risk premium of China assets: James Cheo of HSBC PB
9 September 2021
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM picks Southeast Asia investment management team head
23 August 2021
DB nabs trio for SEA market from HSBC PB
2 July 2021