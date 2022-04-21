Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Reopening to boost Southeast Asia earnings: James Cheo of HSBC GPB

By Carly Lau, reporter | 21 April 2022

This week: Southeast Asia has strong earnings growth outlook: HSBC GPB; Chinese equities offer more upside potential than downside risk: Deutsche Bank IPB; Focus on high-visibility and high-quality earnings streams: UBP Southeast Asia has strong earnings growth outlook: HSBC GPB HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has been betting on Southeast Asia, believing that the region will outperform its global peers…

