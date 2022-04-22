Exclusive
Text size

Shadow Banker – Golf and client dinners back on the menu as Hong Kong eases COVID-19 curbs

22 April 2022
Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

Private bankers of Hong Kong rejoice — the day is finally upon us. After three months of tightened restrictions in response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, from 21 April the industry enters a Brave New World of dinners with clients after 6pm, missed putts at the Shek O Country Club, and nightlife that lives up to the definition of…

