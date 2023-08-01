Exclusive
Consultancy whiz to CEO: Meet Victor Aerni, Pictet WM’s new Asia chief

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 2 August 2023
Victor Aerni, Pictet Wealth Management

Hailing from Switzerland, he is fluent in six languages, had an academic stint in Japan, and defied convention by swiftly climbing the ranks in private banking after a successful 16-year career at an American consulting firm. In the first of a two-part interview series, Victor Aerni revealed his more personal side to Asian Private Banker. Aerni, the new Asia CEO…

