Hailing from Switzerland, he is fluent in six languages, had an academic stint in Japan, and defied convention by swiftly climbing the ranks in private banking after a successful 16-year career at an American consulting firm. In the first of a two-part interview series, Victor Aerni revealed his more personal side to Asian Private Banker. Aerni, the new Asia CEO…
Consultancy whiz to CEO: Meet Victor Aerni, Pictet WM’s new Asia chief
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 2 August 2023
