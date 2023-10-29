Exclusive
DPM Corner – Bank of Singapore whips up Yale-style discretionary strategy

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 October 2023

Bank of Singapore’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) unit is developing a mandate inspired by a prestigious university’s endowment strategy that embraces alternative investments. And that’s not all – the bank’s flagship ESG mandate is outperforming, Grizelda Lee shares with Asian Private Banker. “The bank is working on an endowment strategy inspired by Yale’s successful investment approach,” said the head of…

