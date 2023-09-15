Exclusive
Asian family offices more “selective” on private markets: Citi PB

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 15 September 2023
Photo credit: unsplash

Asian family offices are keeping their powder dry, being more selective on private markets, and increasing efforts to prepare the next gen to take over the family’s wealth, with a recent uptick in demand for services such as trusts and succession planning. This is according to Jonathan Gan, head of global family office group for South Asia at Citi Private…

