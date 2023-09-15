Asian family offices are keeping their powder dry, being more selective on private markets, and increasing efforts to prepare the next gen to take over the family’s wealth, with a recent uptick in demand for services such as trusts and succession planning. This is according to Jonathan Gan, head of global family office group for South Asia at Citi Private…
Asian family offices more “selective” on private markets: Citi PB
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 15 September 2023
