Lioner International Group (Lioner) has hired a wealth planning veteran from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) as it seeks to boost its service for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clientele. Andy Leung has been appointed as managing director and key consultant at the Hong Kong-based firm, which provides insurance, trust, and family office advisory services for U/HNW clients. Leung has nearly 20…

