HSBC GPB adding two wealth hubs in China, hiring 100

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 26 May 2022
Hanghzhou’s West Lake (Photo by Art Chen on Unsplash)

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) will add 100 staff and two cities to its onshore presence in mainland China, as the lender seeks to serve the country’s growing wealth market with a more diversified set of investment tools. Jackie Mau, head of HSBC GPB, China, told Asian Private Banker that HSBC GPB would add Hangzhou and Chengdu to its…

