The former head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore has resurfaced in a new role, Asian Private Banker can reveal. James Wey, who departed J.P. Morgan Private Bank in mid-2023, has joined Yi Capital Private, according to a LinkedIn update. At Yi Capital Private, Wey will be responsible for real estate investments and management. According to company registration documents…

