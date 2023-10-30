Text size

J.P. Morgan PB APAC reshuffles management with new CEO appointment

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 30 October 2023

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has named a new CEO for Asia, the firm said on Monday. Harshika Patel has been appointed as the new CEO of the J.P. Morgan Asia Private Bank, succeding Kam Shing Kwang, who has taken up a new role as the chairwoman of North Asia at J.P. Morgan. Patel has been with the US bank for…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News