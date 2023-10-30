J.P. Morgan PB APAC reshuffles management with new CEO appointment

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has named a new CEO for Asia, the firm said on Monday. Harshika Patel has been appointed as the new CEO of the J.P. Morgan Asia Private Bank, succeding Kam Shing Kwang, who has taken up a new role as the chairwoman of North Asia at J.P. Morgan. Patel has been with the US bank for…

