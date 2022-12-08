Raffles Family Office has announced two senior hirings to further deepen its expertise in building out its platforms and offerings. Based in Singapore, Zann Kwan has joined Raffles’ digital platform – Revo Digital Family Office (DFO) – as CIO and managing partner. Her new role will see her working closely with Ray Tam, CEO of Revo DFO. Kwan, who has…
Raffles Family Office makes two senior appointments
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 December 2022
