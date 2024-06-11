StanChart launches Singapore VCC for wealthy clients

Standard Chartered has incorporated its first variable capital company (VCC) in Singapore to launch funds exclusively for its affluent clients. The bank announced on Monday the development of Standard Chartered Funds VCC (SC Fund), through which it plans to launch a series of funds featuring “unique” and “hard-to-access custom-curated” investment strategies. Standard Chartered will collaborate with global fund managers as…

