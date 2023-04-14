Exclusive
HSBC GPB launches family trust service for onshore China U/HNWIs

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 14 April 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) is launching a family trust advisory service for its onshore Chinese U/HNW clients, according to an announcement on Friday. The bank will provide family trust advisory services, partnering with third-party service providers in legal, tax, philanthropy and overseas education. “The asset allocation structure of Chinese residents is increasingly financialised, diversified, and globalised,” explained Trista…

