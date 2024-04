Why consider fixed income in discretionary portfolio management? And how does a climate transition credit strategy tackle climate, credit, and cash flow goals? Henrietta Pacquement, head of global fixed income and head of sustainability at Allspring Global Investments, sheds light. While immediate climate action is crucial, Pacquement notes a growing availability of data for fixed income investors to align portfolios…

