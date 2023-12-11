Client interest in booming private credit space on the rise, say wealth managers

Private wealth clients are increasingly looking to park their money in the booming private credit market for stable income amid economic volatility, wealth management experts said at the recent 2023 APB Summit. Reasons for this trend include the attractive risk-return, debt seniority and diversification, among others, which have given private credit a leg up in clients’ asset allocations, the panellists…
