Senior investment heads from UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM), Julius Baer and Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) outlined their products and strategies for 4Q23 during Asian Private Banker’s 10th Funds Selection Nexus (FSN) in Singapore this week. Multi-asset strategies and alternatives will be a key focus as the next growth area amid valuation adjustments across different regions, according to…
What’s new on the shelf? Leading PBs outline their product focus for Q4
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 29 September 2023
