Julius Baer beefs up SEA market with another Credit Suisse senior hire

Julius Baer has hired a senior banker from Credit Suisse as team head for South East Asia. Based in Singapore, Mun Joo Ng will start his new role with Julius Baer on 15 January. He will report to Kevin Tay, group head South East Asia, the bank said on Thursday. Before joining Julius Baer, Ng worked for Credit Suisse where…
To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].
Subscriber Only Content
This article is available on a corporate subscription with Asian Private Banker. Please login or subscribe to view this content.
Need help? Please see our FAQ Guide or email [email protected]