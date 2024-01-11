Text size

Julius Baer beefs up SEA market with another Credit Suisse senior hire

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 January 2024

Julius Baer has hired a senior banker from Credit Suisse as team head for South East Asia. Based in Singapore, Mun Joo Ng will start his new role with Julius Baer on 15 January. He will report to Kevin Tay, group head South East Asia, the bank said on Thursday. Before joining Julius Baer, Ng worked for Credit Suisse where…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News