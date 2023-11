First Sentier Investors has announced the appointment of a new COO. Based in Sydney, Amanda Gazal will be responsible for overseeing the asset manager’s daily operations and supporting its growth strategy. Gazal is expected to join First Sentier in February 2024 and will take over from Gary Cotton, who had been the firm’s interim COO and regional managing director of…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]