Exclusive
Text size

“We want to grow, but it has to make sense”: Pictet WM Asia CEO

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 August 2023
Victor Aerni, Pictet Wealth Management

Victor Aerni’s business growth approach for Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) in Asia prioritises organic strategies, targeting key markets while avoiding obsessive expansion. Throughout his career at the Swiss pure play, the company has prioritised investments over cost-cutting and he plans to uphold this approach in Asia. “We want to grow the business, but it has to make sense,” the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News