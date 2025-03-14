Exclusive
BoS and UOB PB COOs modernising client onboarding for the future

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 March 2025
Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash

The client onboarding process is crucial for private banks but often complex and time-sensitive, requiring them to balance regulations, risk assessments, and operations while ensuring a smooth client experience. With growing digital adoption, financial institutions are integrating automation and hybrid models to enhance efficiency and reduce manual intervention. But how effective are these strategies in practice and what does it…

