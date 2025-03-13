Text size

Thailand’s SCB ties up with BlackRock for global wealth products

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 13 March 2025

Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has partnered with BlackRock to strengthen the global investment capabilities of its wealth business, as U/HNW clientele in the country increasingly look to international solutions to boost their returns. Under the partnership, SCB Wealth will leverage the investment analysis and insights of the world’s biggest asset manager to identify investment solutions for the Thai bank’s…

