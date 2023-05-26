Exclusive
Family office demand for tech solutions sees rapid growth

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 26 May 2023

With the family office space expanding in Singapore and Hong Kong, family offices are increasingly looking to adopt technological solutions, particularly for automation and productivity. “There is a growing space of the adoption of technology among family offices in APAC,” William Tang, head of sales, Asia Pacific of Backstop Solutions Group, told Asian Private Banker in an interview. Headquartered in…

