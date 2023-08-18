Schroders’ new framework to assess human capital value creation at investee companies

This is a sponsored article from Schroders.

Schroders is pleased to release a new framework to assess human capital value creation. This includes a simple set of quantitative accounting metrics which can be used alongside qualitative techniques to enable investors to refine their understanding of human capital management’s contribution to a firm’s returns and productivity.

Created with academic support from the Oxford Rethinking Performance Initiative at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the analysis confirms that human capital is a clear driver of company productivity and profitability and that companies with durable management frameworks create more robust returns and value for investors.

“This research tells us that investors cannot ignore human capital management in evaluating investee companies. As we approach continued economic volatility, our analysis shows that companies with strong human capital management are likely to be more capable of navigating the future effectively. Even as the integration of artificial intelligence across industries evolves, the relevance of people as the stewards of value creation will remain high,” said Angus Bauer, Head of Sustainable Research at Schroders.

Top-line findings from the research include:

We can define and measure the outcomes of good human capital management and why we currently see structural and cyclical reasons to focus on this.

Human capital returns are positively correlated with forward excess returns (those exceeding a relevant benchmark or index) over multiple time horizons and across a majority of sectors, even after controlling for Return on Capital Employed and adjusting for various factors.

There are multiple paths to human capital management affecting balance sheets and profit and loss.

This being said, there is risk associated with focusing too much on an objective measure of human capital. Human capital analysis must combine qualitative and quantitative assessment. With KPIs to identify good human capital management, we can consider the drivers of change and show how to optimise human capital productivity.



People are essential assets for companies, and the value of these assets can be unlocked through strong human capital management and even enhanced through training and development.

“At Schroders, we believe assessing human capital can help us better understand the value of companies we invest in. This framework allows us to gain greater insights into companies within our investment universe. Our investment teams can identify those which are leaders and laggards in human capital management to make informed allocation and engagement decisions,” said Mervyn Tang, Head of Sustainability Strategy, Asia Pacific, at Schroders.

To find out more about active ownership at Schroders,

Important Information

The contents of this document may not be reproduced or distributed in any manner without prior permission.

This document is intended to be for information purposes only and it is not intended as promotional material in any respect nor is it to be construed as any solicitation and offering to buy or sell any investment products. The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for investment advice or recommendation. Any security(ies) mentioned above is for illustrative purpose only, not a recommendation to invest or divest. Opinions stated are valid as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Information herein and information from third party are believed to be reliable, but Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited does not warrant its completeness or accuracy.

Investment involves risks. Past performance and any forecasts are not necessarily a guide to future or likely performance. You should remember that the value of investments can go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. You may not get back the full amount invested. Derivatives carry a high degree of risk. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of the overseas investments to rise or fall. If investment returns are not denominated in HKD/USD, US/HK dollar-based investors are exposed to exchange rate fluctuations. Please refer to the relevant offering document including the risk factors for further details.

This material has not been reviewed by the SFC. Issued by Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited.

Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Level 33, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

www.schroders.com.hk

This is a sponsored article from Schroders.