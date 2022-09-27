Text size

China to target spring 2023 re-opening: Morgan Stanley

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 27 September 2022
Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash

After nearly three years of being closed off from the rest of the world, the Chinese government will likely reopen the country by spring 2023 at the earliest as it seeks to offset the impact of weakening exports and a property market crisis. That is according to Morgan Stanley, which said on Tuesday that a shift away from China’s zero-COVID…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News