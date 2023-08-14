Marco Pagliara has officially taken on the role of head of emerging markets (EM) at Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s Singapore office, providing a ray of optimism for the German lender, which has faced notable personnel changes this year. According to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker, Pagliara has transitioned to Singapore from Zurich along with his family. In…
Marco Pagliara takes charge at Deutsche PB’s Singapore hub
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 August 2023
