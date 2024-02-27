Could private bankers be extinct by 2030? Gen Y and Z think so

With AI upending many jobs and professions, from long-distance truck drivers to writers to radiographers, time may too be ticking for wealth advisors. This is according to a new survey of the wealth management industry, which interviewed 250 wealth management firms and 2,000 investors, and found that 60% of Gen Y and Gen Z, also known as Millennials and Zoomers,…

Asian Private Banker's Technology Awards are open for submissions until 15 March The Awards are open to third-party technology solution and service providers who cater to the private banking and wealth management sectors in the Asia Pacific region. If you are interested in participating, we encourage you to get in touch with us at [email protected]. ➤ View Category List