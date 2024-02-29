Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions expands Japan wealth market offerings

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has entered into a distribution relationship with SMBC Nikko Securities to offer access to the Brookfield REIT strategy in Japan. The firm, a joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield AM) and Oaktree Capital Management (Oaktree), will leverage the global scale of Brookfield’s US$276 billion real estate business, and Oaktree, an alternative manager with deep credit…

