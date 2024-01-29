Exclusive
Text size

Secure messaging: A US$549m question for Asia’s private banks

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 29 January 2024

Competition among secure communications providers is heating up, with private banks pushing for more sophisticated solutions to overcome regulatory hurdles and cater to client demands to continue using their messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat. Meeting requirements to monitor and regulate communications and, at the same time, using the multiple platforms clients use, does not necessarily go hand-in-hand. Several Wall…

