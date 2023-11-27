China has launched a probe into one of the country’s largest wealth managers mired in insolvency trouble, highlighting the spillover effect of the struggling property industry into the wealth management sector. Police in Beijing have started a criminal investigation into the wealth management arm of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, and have taken mandatory criminal measures against several suspects, including one surnamed…
China probes troubled wealth manager amid protracted property woes
