Less than six months ago, private bankers and the broader financial community were stunned when UBS announced that it would be taking over its historic rival Credit Suisse in a hastily-arranged marriage brokered by Swiss authorities. At the time, Credit Suisse faced few options after the cumulative impact of scandals including those of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, more than…
Shotgun marriage to record profits: UBS’s Credit Suisse rescue so far
By Daniel Shane, editor | 1 September 2023
Related News
Exclusive
Hong Kong market leader becomes latest senior banker to leave Credit Suisse
16 August 2023
UBS expects to finalise Credit Suisse merger by next week
5 June 2023
UBS seeks to stem Credit Suisse outflows with new three-year bonus scheme
1 June 2023
US$34.8bn: The amount UBS could reap from Credit Suisse rescue
17 May 2023
Exclusive
It’s not too late to be a Credit Suisse banker in Asia
17 May 2023
UBS dangles bonus in bid to keep top Credit Suisse Asia RMs
12 May 2023
Credit Suisse marks another quarter of misery with huge outflows
24 April 2023
Exclusive
Credit Suisse senior IC returns to rival UBS
17 April 2023
UBS turns to Ermotti as hard work of Credit Suisse rescue begins
29 March 2023
Credit Suisse brings Deutsche Bank IPB veteran out of retirement for SE Asia job
23 March 2023
UBS and Credit Suisse forced marriage: Here’s what it means for Asia
20 March 2023
UBS to merge with crisis-stricken Credit Suisse in CHF3 bn deal
20 March 2023